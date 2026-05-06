Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite K-Drama From 2016?

For K-drama fans, 2016 was an absolutely golden year with so many dramas that are still talked about to this day! As a decade has passed now, we took this chance to look back on some of our favorite K-dramas from 2016 for this edition of Soompi & Viki Staff Talk.

Here are some of our staff’s responses to this very difficult question:

A true icon of 2016, “Descendants of the Sun” remains one of the most unforgettable K-drama experiences that I’ve had so far. Starring Song Joong Ki as the soldier Yoo Si Jin and Song Hye Kyo as doctor Kang Mo Yeon, the drama perfectly blends romance, action, and emotional storytelling set against high-stakes humanitarian missions. Equally captivating is the chemistry between the sub couple Seo Dae Young (Jin Goo) and First Lieutenant Yoon Myung Joo (Kim Ji Won), whose intense, slow-burn romance adds another layer of depth. Rewatching the series now, it still delivers the same thrill, butterflies, and tears even a decade later!

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For those of us who were K-drama fans in 2016, “Another Miss Oh” was a drama we didn’t just watch—we sat with it, replayed scenes over and over again, and let it ruin our sleep schedules in the best way! Oh Hae Young (Seo Hyun Jin) isn’t the typical polished character we were used to at the time, which made her all the more memorable—expressive, flawed, and refreshingly real. Paired with Park Do Kyung (Eric), whose guarded nature gradually softens throughout the series, this drama gives us a love story that feels raw rather than idealized. For anyone craving a 2016 throwback, I definitely recommend “Another Miss Oh.” It’s a perfect rom-com that blends humor with pure emotion, capturing messy yet truthful love that lingers with you long after the final episode!

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It’s hard to believe that “Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo” is already celebrating its 10th anniversary! A decade later, the drama still feels just as fresh, heartfelt, and comforting as ever. What truly makes it unforgettable is the sparkling chemistry between Kim Bok Joo and Jung Joon Hyung, brought to life so effortlessly by Lee Sung Kyung and Nam Joo Hyuk. Their playful bickering, heart-fluttering confessions, and soft, supportive moments capture the sweetness of first love in the most natural and adorable way, and their romance remains one of K-drama’s cutest love stories. So…”Do you like Messi?”

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As a 2016 throwback, “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo” is a drama with a very loyal fandom that has only grown stronger over time. IU as Hae Soo appears bright and lively at first, but as the story progresses, the tone turns devastatingly sad. The character goes through intense character development as she endures repeated loss, which gives the drama its lasting emotional weight. Add to that a stacked lineup of actors playing Goryeo princes—each with distinct personalities and tragic arcs—and it’s easy to see why everyone who watches this drama gets so attached. This drama has become one of my lifelong favorites as it’s the kind of series that lingers deeply in your heart forever!

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“Dear Fair Lady Kong Shim” is a drama I loved in 2016 and still do ten years later! What I love about the series is the rare, warm charm that feels both chaotic and comforting at the same time. From the very first episode, the way Ahn Dan Tae (Namkoong Min) crashes into the life of Kong Shim (Bang Minah)—literally kicking the flowerpot she drops and becoming her rooftop tenant—sets up a relationship that feels organic and messy. The drama recently gained spotlight again as Bang Minah got married to On Ju Wan, who played Seok Joon Soo, late last year. An on-screen connection turned into a real-life love story gives K-drama fans even more reason to revisit the series!

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An oldie but a goldie, ”Dr. Romantic” is so iconic that they needed to bring the cast and story back not once but twice! With three seasons of binge-worthy goodness, “Dr. Romantic” is a classic must-watch K-drama that first aired in 2016, following the stories of the renowned Dr. Kim (Han Suk Kyu) along with realistic doctors working at a rundown hospital in the countryside. I love the heartwarming stories of doctors who sincerely care for their patients and also the phenomenal chemistry and teamwork between the hospital staff, helmed by Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in Season 1. The series delivers everything from emotional moments to laughter—so don’t miss out and start by watching the first season, the story that started it all.

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We can’t talk about 2016 K-dramas without mentioning “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”! This fantasy romance tells the emotional story of the immortal Goblin Kim Shin (Gong Yoo) and Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), the only bride destined to end his eternal life. It’s a tear-jerking romance that is impossible not to get invested in, but there are also plenty of comedic moments that bring smiles and laughter. The stunning cinematography and beloved OST also contribute to the drama’s lasting power that brings me back to watching it every year!

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