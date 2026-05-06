Watch: Lee Jun Young Resolves To Take Over The Company With Lee Ju Myoung's Help In 'Reborn Rookie' Teaser

JTBC’s “Reborn Rookie” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released teaser begins with Hwang Jun Hyun screaming in the hospital while looking at a mirror. After chairman Kang Yong Ho of Choi Sung Group fell and landed on Hwang Jun Hyun’s head, Kang Yong Ho’s soul appears to have transferred to Hwang Jun Hyun’s body. Having lost the power and wealth he once had, Kang Yong Ho yells in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, “Why am I him?”

The soul-swap further causes big changes in Kang Yong Ho’s relationships with his children. Hwang Jun Hyun angrily charges at Kang Yong Ho’s children Kang Jae Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin) and Kang Jae Sung (Jin Goo), yelling, “You don’t think I know what you two have done?”

Eventually, Hwang Jun Hyun goes undercover as an intern at his own company. As he teams up with his youngest daughter Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), he resolves, “Let’s steal Choi Sung back.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love”:

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And watch Son Hyun Joo in “Your Honor” below:

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