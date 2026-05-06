Watch: Yeri (Kim Ye Rim) Meets Kang Sang Jun And Finds The Courage To Pursue A New Dream In Upcoming Drama “Azure Spring”

MBN’s upcoming six-episode drama “Azure Spring” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Azure Spring” is a healing youth drama that follows Seo Anna (Kim Ye Rim), who has come to a standstill out of fear of the future, and Yoon Deok Hyun (Kang Sang Jun), who remains trapped in the past and unable to move forward. As they live as a haenyeo (female diver) and haenam (male diver), the two gradually grow through one another.

The newly released teaser kicks off with Seo Anna—once a promising national team swimmer who was forced to give up her dreams due to an unexpected injury—losing hope and trust in herself. Then, text that reads, “Just as my dreams had come to a standstill, a man appeared before me,” appears on screen, signaling a turn in her daily life.

Yoon Seok Hyun is known among the villagers as a mysterious young haenam whose age, profession, and past are veiled. After saving Seo Anna by chance, he becomes entangled with her, and Anna gains the courage to take on a new challenge as she faces the new world of the sea.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Azure Spring” is set to premiere on May 11 at 11 p.m. KST via MBN Plus.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ye Rim in “BITCH X RICH 2”:

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Also check out Kang Sang Jun in “Dear Hyeri” below:

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