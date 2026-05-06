Park Ji Hyun Transforms Into The Charming Center Of Co-Ed Group TRIANGLE In New Film “Wild Sing”

Upcoming film “Wild Sing” has shared new stills featuring Park Ji Hyun!

“Wild Sing” is a comedy movie that follows the story of TRIANGLE, a once-popular co-ed trio that fell into obscurity after an unfortunate incident. The film depicts their chaotic journey as they attempt to reunite and make a comeback.

Park Ji Hyun plays Do Mi, the center of the group TRIANGLE who is known for her charms.

Do Mi has a dual appeal. On stage, she is bright and energetic. Off stage, she shows a tough, girl-crush side. After retiring, she lives a refined life as the daughter-in-law of a chaebol family, enjoying great wealth. When a TRIANGLE reunion is proposed, she reawakens her hidden instincts and ventures out onto the glamorous stage.

Park Ji Hyun fully immerses herself in the role of Do Mi by recreating makeup and hairstyles from that era, along with a bold bronze tan and toned abs. She also shows a new side of herself by displaying comedic moments not seen previously in her acting.

Park Ji Hyun said, “I have always wanted to try comedy acting. Through Do Mi, I will be able to show my messy and humorous side without holding back.”

Director Son Jae Gon said, “She is one of the most notable actors of 2026. I was fortunate to recognize Park Ji Hyun’s appeal before others did.”

Choreographer Yang Wook also praised her performance, saying, “She has an excellent understanding of the blocking of the choreography, and her bright, confident energy made practices enjoyable. Her expressive ability is good, which allowed her to handle the center role with stability.”

“Wild Sing” is set to hit theaters on June 3.

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun’s special appearance in “Our Universe”:

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