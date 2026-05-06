Lim Ji Yeon Nails Her Part-Time Job As Home Shopping Model In New Drama “My Royal Nemesis”

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

The newly released stills show Shin Seo Ri’s first part-time job. Seo Ri, who once worked alone and rose from a lowborn background to the position of royal concubine, now uses the skills she developed as a “Joseon villainess” in her part-time job as a home shopping model in the 21st century, quickly becoming known as a “home shopping goddess.”

One still shows Seo Ri holding a Chinese-language textbook with glowing eyes. Her confident posture suggests strong Chinese language skills, and her unhinged gaze reflects her confidence in achieving a sellout.

In another still, Seo Ri exudes the energy of a martial artist. The featured product in this sales segment appears to be an energy-boosting beverage, and Seo Ri flexes her muscles while showing off her overwhelming strength. Her performance, aimed at driving sales, naturally sparks laughter.

Seo Ri also demonstrates refined knife skills learned during her time in the palace and sells products across all categories without restriction, including kitchen goods, educational materials, and food products. She quickly rises to become the “sellout goddess” of home shopping, showcasing her all-around performance. It remains to be seen how Seo Ri’s extraordinary survival skills will unfold on the home shopping stage.

Director Han Tae Seop previously hinted, “The home shopping scenes are one of Lim Ji Yeon’s top three comedic performances in the drama,” raising anticipation for the drama’s premiere.

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” below:

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