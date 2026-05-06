IU And Her Family Share A Rare Heartwarming Moment At Her Wedding To Byeon Woo Seok In Unreleased Stills For “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared unreleased photos from IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s wedding!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

In episodes 7 and 8, which aired last week, the heartwarming wedding ceremony of Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian unfolded as they finally tied the knot despite numerous objections. Although there were attempts to poison the couple during the ceremony, Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian overcame the crisis and grew even closer.

The newly released photos capture various moments from Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian’s wedding. The fantastic visual chemistry between Seong Hui Ju, elegantly dressed in a splendid wedding gown, and Prince Ian, looking dignified in his traditional official robes, evokes a sense of excitement.

Photos of them bowing to each other according to ceremonial procedures and greeting the public from atop a palanquin also draw attention. As they officially announce their marriage before the entire nation and take their first steps as a married couple, all eyes are now on what lies ahead for them.

The photos also show moments that were not seen during the wedding ceremony itself, adding to the intrigue. One image shows the Castle Group family smiling brightly as they pose for pictures. Unlike the tense atmosphere that often surrounded their family gatherings, the wedding venue is filled with a warm and harmonious atmosphere, much like that of an ordinary family.

The production team stated, “With their marriage as a turning point, Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian are embarking on a new path in life. Although their relationship began as a contract marriage, they have already developed genuine feelings for each other. However, the revelation of their contract marriage has plunged them into another crisis, raising curiosity about the direction their newlywed life will take.”

“Perfect Crown” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch “Perfect Crown” stars Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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