3 Moments We Loved From The Final Episodes Of “Phantom Lawyer”

Our favorite lawyer is saying goodbye! We might not have seen much action from Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok) in court throughout the show, but he far surpassed the typical office work to ensure every one of his clients got what they deserved, turning him into one of the best lawyers in K-dramaland. And when it came to what could be his most important case ever, he didn’t hesitate to put everything on the line to succeed, giving this story the ending it deserved. Here are the moments we loved the most in the last episodes of “Phantom Lawyer”!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 15-16 ahead.

1. Shin I Rang revealing the truth about his father’s death

After giving his memories back to his father, it was fairly easy for I Rang to confirm that everything he knew about his father was real. He wasn’t the corrupt and evil person everyone had believed him to be. He was the kind, warm, and loving father he always admired. Once he is certain of this, I Rang is determined to find the true culprit. The problem is, the moment he retrieves the only piece of evidence that his father left behind before passing away, they snatch it from his fingers at the last moment.

Though Shin Gi Jung (cameo by Choi Won Young) helps him and Han Na Hyun (Esom) escape unscathed by possessing his son’s body and showing off his kendo abilities, he gets concerned about I Rang’s safety. After all, his fatherly heart is still the same. But what Gi Jung doesn’t know is that his son is more resourceful and clever than he appears to be.

Using all the tricks up his sleeve, he and his team recover the voice recorder from Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam) and expose Yang Byeong Il’s (Choi Kwang Il) crimes. And this moment couldn’t have been more satisfying to watch. It’s your typical “the good one always wins” trope, but it still works because the emotions feel real and overflow in a way that makes you cry watching both father and son realizing justice has finally arrived.

2. Shin I Rang and his family bonding with his father

While there’s much action and some thrill in these couple of episodes, there’s also much emotion going on. I Rang not only had the chance to discover the truth about his father’s death, but also to bond with his father in a special way, something he couldn’t do since his childhood. And when his mother and especially his older sister realize that his father is back, that’s when the real waterfall of tears begins. Once his name is cleared, the only thing left to do for Shin Gi Jung is to say one last goodbye to his family. The years they endured living under a shadow of shame and uncertainty are finally clear, and they can share a happy family moment again.

But in the end, not everything is happiness, at least not for everyone. Things turn a little bitter when Shin Gi Jung reunites with his once good friend Yang Byeong Il, who is unashamed about his crimes. However, despite Gi Jung being the one who passed away, it is Byeong Il who ends up more resentful and spiteful about his situation. But in a sense, it is an appropriate ending for this villain. They don’t try to humanize him or make you feel pity for him, since he ultimately reaped what he sowed. Another clear contrast between the good and the bad ones reflects on Yang Do Kyung, who, despite all his struggles to please his father and follow his will, is left behind all alone.

3. Shin I Rang and Han Na Hyun confessing their feelings

And throughout it all, Han Na Hyun stays by I Rang’s side. Their bond develops in such a natural way in these couple of episodes that even I Rang’s dad notices how important they are to each other, so it doesn’t feel rushed when they finally have the chance to confess their mutual feelings. Admittedly, it would’ve been great to see more of their chemistry, but their funny and charming kiss under the mistletoe is good enough for those who were longing for that bit of romance between them.

It is kind of funny to see a Christmas scene so near the summer in a K-drama, but that’s one of the best things about this show. It follows a story that fits any time and moment, since it speaks mostly about human emotions, relationships, family, grief, and justice; it can appeal to almost everybody. The hints of humor and romance only add to an already solid plot. It feels like it has so much more that it can give; it wouldn’t be crazy to expect another season of Shin I Rang being the best “Phantom Lawyer”!

Binge watch all episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“