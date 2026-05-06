Lee Byung Hun Confirmed To Star In New Historical Action Film

Lee Byung Hun will star in the new film “Nambeol” (romanized title)!

On May 6, Hive Media Corp, the production company behind “Nambeol,” announced Lee Byung Hun’s casting.

“Nambeol” is a martial arts action film set in the early Joseon Dynasty. It follows nine warriors of varying abilities and social ranks as they travel to Tsushima Island to rescue captives kidnapped by Japanese pirates. The film is drawing significant attention as the directorial debut of Lee Mo Gae, who earned acclaim as a cinematographer for films such as “12.12: The Day,” “Exhuma,” “Hunt,” and “YADANG: The Snitch.”

Lee Byung Hun plays Im Eok, who leads the mission to rescue Joseon captives held on Tsushima Island, guided by his cool-headed judgment and unwavering conviction, honed through countless battles. Having previously starred in Hive Media Corp productions such as “Inside Men” and “The Man Standing Next,” this marks Lee Byung Hun’s third collaboration with the production company.

Lee Byung Hun has consistently demonstrated remarkable acting transformations through projects such as “No Other Choice,” “The Match,” “Concrete Utopia,” “The Man Standing Next,” “Inside Men,” and “Masquerade” as well as the “Squid Game” series.

Alongside the news of Lee Byung Hun’s casting, the production team also released a poster for the film. The poster features leader Im Eok and his warriors standing at the edge of a cliff with their backs turned.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lee Byung Hun in “Concrete Utopia” below:

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