5 Reasons Why Episodes 7-8 Of 'Yumi's Cells 3' Is The Perfect Series Finale

After more than a decade since the first chapter of the webtoon “Yumi’s Cells” was published, the K-drama adaptation “Yumi’s Cells 3” has finally come to an end, and fans could not have asked for a more perfect conclusion. At the end of episode 6, Shin Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won) finally realizes his feelings for Yumi (Kim Go Eun) and confesses to her. The final two episodes become the epitome of domestic romance, showcasing Yumi and Shin Soon Rok’s dating life and the gradual evolution of their relationship from professional to deeply personal.

From Soon Rok shamelessly acting pathetic to win Yumi over to proving time and again why he is the right choice for her, here are five reasons why the “Yumi’s Cells 3” finale was perfect.

Warning: spoilers ahead!

The heart fever time

In the “Yumi’s Cells” universe, heart fever time is a state in which a person experiences an emotional energy surge so intense that they feel capable of doing anything and pursuing whatever they truly want. So, after Yumi rejects Shin Soon Rok and finds out that Jenny, the junior writer she had set him up with, reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, Yumi’s cells begin regretting the rejection.

Seeing this, Yumi’s Emotional Cell tries to trigger the infamous heart fever time. The only problem? According to Rational Cell, heart fever time has an age limit; people can no longer experience it once they cross their mid-30s. Just when it feels like Yumi and Shin Soon Rok’s story might truly be over, the scene shifts to reveal that Soon Rok is the one experiencing heart fever time instead. He rushes to Yumi’s studio on his bicycle and, while panting and gasping for air, confesses to her once again. This time, Yumi accepts him.

What makes the scene especially endearing is that this is not the first time Yumi’s Emotional Cell has attempted to activate heart fever time. In the previous season, heart fever time gave Yumi the emotional push she needed to run after Babi (Park Jinyoung). This time, however, it is Shin Soon Rok running after her. After spending three seasons watching Yumi constantly give love to others, it feels deeply moving to see her finally receive that same kind of love in return.

Yumi and Soon Rok dropping the formalities

One of the earliest conflicts in “Yumi’s Cells” involved Yumi’s crush on her coworker Chae Woo Gi (SHINee’s Minho), while another coworker, Ruby (Lee Yu Bi), also had feelings for him. In one memorable scene, Ruby subtly emphasizes Yumi’s graduation year in front of Woo Gi, indirectly implying that Yumi and Woo Gi are not suited for each other because of their age difference.

Even in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” Yumi occasionally feels self-conscious about the fact that Soon Rok is six years younger than her. In several scenes, she hesitates to even say her age out loud. However, in episode 7, when Shin Soon Rok calls her noona and asks her to drop the formalities between them, the interaction feels incredibly natural and affectionate. Yumi’s Cells practically hyperventilate every time they hear the word noona.

Watching Yumi, who has repeatedly questioned whether she was too old to pursue the men she liked, end up with someone who is almost 10 years younger and completely unconcerned about her age feels genuinely healing.

The fall of Shin Soon Rok’s Jenga tower of rules

“Love takes off the masks we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within.” — James Baldwin

From the very beginning, Shin Soon Rok is portrayed as a man governed by strict personal rules. He keeps his professional and personal lives separate. He does not chase coworkers in the rain. He does not share umbrellas with colleagues. He answers in short, telegraphic sentences to preserve energy. The list goes on.

But ever since he fell in love with Yumi, pieces from his carefully constructed Jenga tower of rules begin falling away one by one until the entire structure finally collapses.

Having rules and boundaries is not inherently a flaw. However, sometimes people build walls so high that their personal space becomes suffocating rather than comforting. This is exactly what Soon Rok does earlier in the season. In an attempt to maintain distance between his personal and professional life, he even asks Yumi to set him up with someone else despite his feelings for her.

That is why watching Shin Soon Rok slowly abandon the rigid rules that were only complicating his life feels like genuine character growth. It also serves as proof that his relationship with Yumi is bringing positive change into his life.

Yumi and Soon Rok’s honest relationship

One of the unspoken rules of a new relationship is simple: do not talk too much about your ex. While discussing past relationships is natural later on, bringing up an ex too early can sometimes feel uncomfortable or disrespectful to a new partner. That is exactly what worries Yumi when Babi unexpectedly enters the conversation.

Soon Rok insists on taking Yumi to his favorite tteokbokki restaurant. However, while walking there, Yumi realizes the restaurant belongs to Babi’s father. Hoping to avoid an awkward situation, she asks Soon Rok if they can go somewhere else instead. Later, he realizes the reason for her hesitation is that she used to date Babi.

Initially, Yumi worries Soon Rok might react negatively. Instead, he handles the situation with remarkable maturity and even jokes that Yumi clearly has a type: handsome men.

Knowing that Shin Soon Rok ultimately becomes Yumi’s husband, it becomes clear why she chooses him. He is emotionally mature, secure in their relationship, and confident enough not to be threatened by her past, all qualities that make him an ideal life partner.

“Yumi’s Cells 3” delivers an unbeatable climax

Since the “Yumi’s Cells” webtoon officially ended in 2020, most viewers already knew Shin Soon Rok was destined to end up with Yumi. Even so, the climax of “Yumi’s Cells 3” still manages to tug at the audience’s heartstrings.

As Yumi reveals in episode 8, she had only experienced two marriage proposals before Shin Soon Rok. The first was when she proposed to Goo Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), only to receive no answer and eventually withdraw her proposal. The second was when Babi proposed in an attempt to save their relationship, though the engagement ultimately fell apart.

Because of this history, both Yumi and the audience feel understandably nervous when Soon Rok proposes to her on her birthday after only a month of dating. At first glance, the gesture seems impulsive. However, Soon Rok’s explanation perfectly captures why he is the right person for her. He tells Yumi that he always knew they would end up married and that he would never have chased after her if he had not been certain about his feelings from the very beginning.

There is something undeniably attractive about that level of certainty and commitment. Shin Soon Rok proves that although he is the youngest man Yumi has dated, he is also one of the most emotionally mature. He knows exactly what he wants, and he is not afraid to pursue it. After everything Yumi has gone through, she deserves someone who is completely sure about her.

While Yumi finally getting her happy ending was thrilling for audiences who have been on this journey with the female lead for years, it almost feels bittersweet to say goodbye. And even though this is the end, Yumi will surely stay with viewers—not only as a character, but also as a reminder that in life, your first love is not always your last. If you focus on continuing to grow, the right person will find you at the right time.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Yumi’s Cells 3,” “We are All Trying Here,” “Love You Teacher,” “Feel What You Feel,” and “The Scarecrow.“

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” and “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier.”