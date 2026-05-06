Watch: NEXZ Takes Tearful 1st-Ever Win On 'Show Champion' With 'Mmchk'; Performances By TWS, CRAVITY, And More

NEXZ has won the very first music show trophy of their career!

On the May 6 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were NEXZ’s “Mmchk,” PLAVE’s “Born Savage,” TWS’s “You, You,” TXT’s “Stick With You,” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “So Cute.” NEXZ ultimately took the win, marking their first-ever win on a music show.

Congratulations to NEXZ! Watch their comeback performances, emotional first win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included TWS, CRAVITY, 82MAJOR, QWER, KEYVITUP, ifeye, VVS, Gavy NJ, ORBIT, and Jadu.

Check out their performances below!

TWS – “All the Possibilities” and “You, You”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

QWER – “CEREMONY”

KEYVITUP – “BEST ONE” and “LEGENDARY”

ifeye – “Padam Padam”

VVS – “DA$H”

Gavy NJ – “He Broke Up”

ORBIT – “DADADA” (Korean version)

Jadu – “Words, words, words”