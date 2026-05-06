Watch: TREASURE Teases Hip Hop Comeback With Trailer For 'NEW WAV'

TREASURE has kicked off the countdown to their June comeback!

On May 7 at midnight KST, TREASURE released a comeback trailer for their fourth mini album “NEW WAV.”

As previously announced by YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk, TREASURE’s upcoming mini album will be rooted in the hip hop genre, marking the start of a new chapter for the group.

TREASURE will return with “NEW WAV” on June 1 at 6 p.m. KST. Check out their new trailer for the EP below!

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” on Viki below:

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Or watch the group on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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