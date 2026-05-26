9 K-Dramas We Wish We Could Watch Again For The First Time

Some K-dramas just hit differently the first time you watch them. Whether it is the shocking twists, the unforgettable romance, or the emotional damage they left behind, these are the kinds of shows that make you wish you could experience them again with fresh eyes.

Here are nine of the many K-dramas we’d love to watch again for the very first time.

Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) is a top star who looks perfect on the outside but is exhausted by life in the entertainment industry. Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), a devoted fan who found comfort in his music after giving up her own dream, is devastated when she hears of his death. But that night, she travels back 15 years and meets him as a 19-year-old high school student and tries to change his future.

There is something really special about seeing Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon together in this series that it captured hearts around the world. Their chemistry felt so natural, and the way their characters kept finding their way back to each other made it all the more unforgettable. When you add in the nostalgia, the pull of fate, and second chances, it’s easy to see why so many people wish they could experience it again for the very first time.

Watch the first episode here:

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2. “Crash Landing On You”

“Crash Landing On You” tells the story of Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin), who accidentally stumbles into North Korea and meets Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who is a North Korean soldier. Se Ri tries to escape but fails to do so, which causes her to end up running into Jung Hyuk again. Not wanting word to get out that there is a South Korean woman in North Korea, Jung Hyuk, alongside the help of some other soldiers, agrees to help her escape to South Korea.

The mix of romance, humor, and tension in this drama keeps you constantly hooked, especially as Yoon Se Ri and Ri Jung Hyuk slowly fall into a love that feels both impossible and completely inevitable. The epic scenes where Jung Hyuk proclaims his love are relentless, making this one of the most romantic K-dramas of all time. Every reunion, sacrifice, and longing glance makes your heart ache in the best way, leaving behind an emotional impact that’s hard to forget.

In the famous webtoon adaptation “Yumi’s Cells,” Kim Go Eun plays Yumi, an ordinary girl who gives herself to everything she does but often gets hurt or taken advantage of. All she wants is to find love, and when she finds it difficult to convey her feelings to someone she likes, she becomes very self-conscious.

Seeing Yumi experience love, insecurity, and all her overthinking through both her actions and her inner cells makes the series incredibly relatable. It’s funny and painfully honest in a way that really sticks with you, especially when you’re watching her fall in and out of love without knowing what’s coming next. That honesty and unpredictability makes the first watch feel especially memorable.

Check out the first episode here:

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SBS’s drama “Taxi Driver” involves a taxi driver by the name of Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who is secretly a vigilante crime fighter. His main goal, as well as the goal of the taxi driving company he works for, is getting revenge on behalf of the oppressed.

Every case in this drama unfolds in a way that feels both satisfying and intense. The thrill comes from watching each plan come together piece by piece, especially when justice is served in unexpectedly clever ways. It’s the kind of ride packed with twists and great fight scenes that make the first watch especially gripping.

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This is the K-drama that caused an uproar amongst fans and viewers all across the world. In “Reply 1988,” Deok Sun, played by Hyeri, is caught in the midst of a love triangle with two of her childhood friends, Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). It’s a mystery as to who Deok Sun will end up with, but it’s clear that there is a divide between the two sides.

At the heart of the series, we have Deok Sun caught in a heartfelt love triangle with Jung Hwan and Choi Taek. The guessing game of who she ends up with is half the fun. But what really makes it special is how real everything feels, the friendships, the family moments, and the growing pains of youth. It’s the kind of story that makes that first watch feel especially meaningful.

Watch “Reply 1988” here:

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Ji Chang Wook plays the antihero named Seo Jung Hoo, who spends his nights running errands in order to save money. He does this so he can live the rest of his life secluded from the world, until one day, he falls in love with Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young).

“Healer” is one of those dramas that hits differently the first time because you don’t fully know where it is going. What makes it so memorable is how it slowly shifts from mystery and action into something much more emotional and personal. The twists, reveals, and evolving relationship, especially with Young Shin and Jung Hoo, land hardest when you are discovering them for the first time.

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This classic Kim Eun Sook series stars Hyun Bin and Ha Ji Won in the story of two complete opposites falling in love. Cold and wealthy CEO Kim Joo Won falls head over heels for the tomboyish stuntwoman Gil Ra Im, and the two must overcome the social barriers standing in the way of their relationship.

“Secret Garden” is a classic K-drama that has garnered a huge fanbase over the years. The enemies-to-lovers trope hits hard and seeing their love evolve throughout the series is so heart-fluttering the first time around. From them butting heads to the unexpected twist that completely changes their relationship, it’s the kind of story that keeps you constantly on the edge of your seat.

Watch the series here:

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When carefree heir Choi Han Kyul (Gong Yoo) is forced to manage a struggling coffee shop, he meets the hardworking and spirited Eun Chan (Yoon Eun Hye). As Eun Chan starts to work at the coffee shop, the two embark on an unexpected romance that changes both of their lives.

“Coffee Prince” has that rare kind of charm that completely catches you off guard the first time. Choi Han Kyul and Go Eun Chan start off with a dynamic that feels fun and unconventional, but it slowly turns into something much deeper and more emotionally layered than you expect. What really stands out is how natural their relationship feels as it evolves, making even the awkward and confusing moments strangely compelling. It’s the kind of drama that stays with you, mostly because nothing hits quite the same once you already know where it’s going.

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“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” follows Kim Shin (Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin cursed to live forever after being betrayed and killed by a king centuries ago. After waiting 900 years for the one person who can end his immortality, he meets Ji Eun Tak (Kim Go Eun), a high school girl who can see ghosts and may be destined to become his bride.

“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” is one of those K-dramas that completely pulls your heart in from the start. There is so much to take in on a first watch, and the OST and cinematography are truly unmatched. It’s the kind of show where everything just hits harder the first time, which is exactly why so many fans wish they could go back and experience it all over again fresh.

Watch the drama here:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!

