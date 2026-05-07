Lee Jae Wook Is A Doctor Sent To An Island No One Wants To Visit In New Drama “Doctor On The Edge”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled new stills featuring Lee Jae Wook in character!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

In the still, Do Ji Eui is seen performing surgery. His steady hands show his skill as a plastic surgeon.

However, as a public health doctor completing his alternative military service in South Korea, he is assigned to Pyeondong Island, a place most people avoid, where he faces new challenges.

Lee Jae Wook described his character Do Ji Eui as “someone who has little experience in the world beyond studying.”

He added, “Do Ji Eui finds everything difficult and frightening in unfamiliar environments and situations. I tried to naturally show his awkward, somewhat bittersweet side as well as his relatable human charm that is clumsy.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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