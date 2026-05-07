Watch: Shin Ha Kyun, Heo Sung Tae, And Oh Jung Se Navigate A Second Chance To Set Things Right In New Drama “Fifties Professionals” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The teaser video opens with the story of former National Intelligence Service agent Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), North Korean operative Bong Jae Soon (Oh Jung Se), who lost his memory after an unexpected accident, and gangster Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), who is pursuing Jung Ho Myung. All three are now on Yeongseon Island following an operation that failed 10 years ago. As the line, “It seems like life and operations are truly unpredictable,” suggests, a decade has passed, and all three are physically and emotionally worn down.

Meanwhile, those behind the incident that Jung Ho Myung has been chasing for 10 years begin to move toward their own goals. Following Han Kyung Wook’s (Kim Sang Kyung) chilling line, “Even the purest clean water can turn muddy after a few rain showers,” the clip goes on to show his sponsor Chairman Do (Kwon Yul) and Yoo In Gu (Hyun Bong Sik), who signals the start of the operation.

In particular, Jung Ho Myung’s declaration, “This time, I won’t let them slip away. Never!” heightens curiosity about how the conflict over that day’s incident will unfold.

Watch the teaser below!

“Fifties Professionals” is set to premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Heo Sung Tae’s special appearance in “Phantom Lawyer”:

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