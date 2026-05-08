4 Reasons To Look Forward To Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun's Upcoming Drama “My Royal Nemesis”

Upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has revealed four key reasons why viewers should be excited for its premiere!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Ahead of its premiere, here are four reasons to look forward to the drama:

The chemistry between Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun

The most-anticipated aspect of the drama is the pairing of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun. From their very first meeting, where they literally duel with flowers, the two are expected to thrill viewers with their unprecedented bickering chemistry.

Expectations are high for the chaotic synergy between Joseon villainess Shin Seo Ri and infamous chaebol Cha Se Gye, whom she encounters after crash-landing in the 21st century. Viewers are also looking forward to the romance that will develop between the two characters.

Lim Ji Yeon’s shocking transformation and first comedic acting challenge

“My Royal Nemesis” marks Lim Ji Yeon’s first comedy acting after previously delivering intense performances in “The Glory” and “The Tale of Lady Ok.” As an “18th-century Confucian woman” suddenly thrust into the 21st century, she will showcase both the heartbreaking struggles of adapting to modern life and the bold, satisfying charm of a Joseon-era woman who says whatever is on her mind without holding back.

The flawless performances of the supporting cast

The drama boasts an impressive supporting cast, from Jang Seung Jo, who plays Cha Moon Do, a man aiming to become the successor of Cha Il Group, to Kim Min Seok, who stars as Baek Gwang Nam, the job seeker living next door who unexpectedly becomes connected to Seo Ri, and Lee Se Hee, who portrays top star Yoon Ji Hyo, Seo Ri’s one-and-only rival.

Chae Seo An plays Mo Tae Hee, Se Gye’s mysterious blind date, while Kim Hae Sook plays Nam Ok Soon, Seo Ri’s only family member and grandmother, bringing emotional warmth to the story. Stefanie Michova will also add fun and freshness to the drama.

Thrilling ending scenes in every episode

Viewers can also look forward to the thrilling ending scenes in every episode. Director Han Tae Seob, who helmed the drama, expressed confidence, stating, “Once you see the ending scene of each episode, you’ll definitely want to watch the next one.”

The thrilling endings will gradually unravel the tangled threads connecting Seo Ri and Se Gye’s fates, keeping viewers completely captivated.

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below!

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