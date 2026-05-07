RIIZE's Shotaro To Participate In Limited Capacity In Upcoming Activities Due To Injury

SM Entertainment has released a statement regarding RIIZE’s Shotaro’s injury.

On May 7, SM Entertainment shared that Shotaro will be attending but limiting participation in upcoming events following an ankle injury and released the following statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We would like to inform you regarding RIIZE member Shotaro’s injury and his upcoming scheduled activities.

Shotaro recently injured his ankle during a performance at an overseas event. Following a detailed medical examination at the hospital, he was diagnosed with a torn ankle ligament. He is currently recovering while wearing a semi-cast and receiving regular outpatient treatment.

As a result, it has been decided that Shotaro will participate in the scheduled events (the May 8 Incheon National University festival, the May 10 Japan Kstyle Party, and the May 14 Sogang University and Soongsil University festivals), but he will not perform choreography on stage.

This decision was made after discussions with Shotaro and in accordance with medical advice stating that while daily activities are possible, he should refrain from intense dancing and prioritize rest and recovery. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding, and we will do our utmost to support the artist’s speedy recovery.

Thank you.