Nana In Talks To Star In New Drama

Actress Nana may star in a new drama!

On May 7, a media outlet reported that Nana has been cast as the female lead for the upcoming drama “Ma Theresa” (literal title).

In response to the report, a representative from Nana’s agency stated, “Nana is positively considering starring in the new drama ‘Ma Theresa.'”

“Ma Theresa” tells the story of characters who will stop at nothing to reclaim a university that once belonged to their mother but was taken away. The central narrative revolves around the fierce power struggles surrounding university society and private school foundations.

Nana has been offered the role of Ma Theresa, a criminal psychologist. Ma Theresa is known as a genius who possesses both a brilliant mind and striking beauty.

The actress recently appeared in the ENA drama “Climax,” which recently concluded. She is also set to appear in the Netflix series “Scandal,” which is scheduled for release later this year.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Nana in her previous drama “Climax” with subtitles below:

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