Ahn Hyo Seop Expresses Concern For Chae Won Bin And Her Sleepwalking In 'Sold Out On You'

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills ahead of the upcoming episode!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

Until now, Matthew Lee has been quietly keeping watch over Dam Ye Jin, who suffered from sleepwalking. Thus, in exchange for signing a raw material supply contract with L’Étoile, Matthew Lee requested that Dam Ye Jin only take one sleeping pill a day on the condition that the home shopping show host in charge should maintain good health.

The newly released stills depict Dam Ye Jin experiencing sleepwalking symptoms again, coming outside at night with light clothes as Matthew Lee tries to stop her. Furthermore, Dam Ye Jin appears to have fainted with a bowl of side dishes scattered around her, hinting at her worsening condition.

Thus, Matthew Lee and the villagers set out to help Dam Ye Jin, all contributing great effort and sincerity so that Dam Ye Jin can sleep well, eat well, and rest well.

Matthew Lee in particular will pay great care to Dam Ye Jin’s daily routine, allowing the two to become even closer in a way that will deliver heart-fluttering excitement to viewers.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” will air on May 7 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)