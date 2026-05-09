4 Times Gong Myoung Was Drawn To Shin Hae Sun In Episodes 3-4 Of 'Filing For Love'

After an intriguing and exhilarating premiere, “Filing for Love” is becoming even more interesting with some twists and turns that nobody saw coming. If you thought this would be a slow-burning story where the enemies-to-lovers would shyly approach each other, then you’d better think again because things are heating up at full speed. There’s a reason why you should never judge a book by its cover, and while Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung) tries to figure Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun) out in an attempt to get his perfect life back, he will discover more than he ever expected or even wanted to. Here are all the times that our male lead got inevitably drawn by the female lead in the latest episodes of this show!

Warning: spoilers from episodes 3-4 ahead.

1. Watching her attitude around her team

When it comes to the workplace, it’s hard to know who is your friend and who is your foe, at least that’s what Noh Ki Jun has believed so far. But when the lead of the PM audit team falls into a fake affair scandal, things become quite awkward for Ki Jun. Suddenly, he not only has to work alongside a team that he doesn’t particularly like, but he also has to stand up against Joo In Ah, who is determined to see things through within the team, whatever the outcome might be. So, before he can even plead his own case to return to his previous position, Noh Ki Jun has to defend his team lead so the poor man doesn’t get kicked out for good.

Funnily enough, things get resolved thanks to In Ah’s intervention. Amid this predicament, Ki Jun can’t help but get confused about her attitude, which makes him question who the real Joo In Ah is. She is utterly uncompromising about sticking to the company’s rules and her principles, but he can’t forget about the anonymous tip claiming she has an inappropriate relationship with a married man at the office. Seeing how she is willing to literally put her head on the line to get things right for their team, even if that means becoming a bit of a villain for some people, Ki Jun has no choice but to follow her and discover whatever she is hiding behind her apparently unapproachable persona. And what he finds out is shockingly hilarious.

2. Discovering her hidden hobby as a model

For someone smart enough to become the ace of an audit team, Ki Jun isn’t exactly the most cunning of people. After deciding that In Ah couldn’t be having an affair, he tries to let go of his suspicions, but curiosity gets the better of him. At first, it seems like she is simply attending an art class, but upon closer inspection, he discovers that she is actually the class’s model and a nude model at that. He might have wanted some leverage on her, but seeing In Ah completely naked surely wasn’t part of his plans. And, as surprising and hilarious as it is, it goes without saying that this is a bold move for a K-drama, which makes things all the more fascinating.

Underneath this absurd scenario, there’s an underlying tension that starts to grow subtly but surely. And Ki Jun’s situation becomes not only awkward but positively unbearable. However, to his dismay, it is clear that In Ah knows there’s no better defense than an attack, and that’s exactly what she does. She acts as if nothing had ever happened despite his attempts to apologize and clear things up, leaving him speechless and befuddled. But we can’t judge either of them just yet, since we are barely getting to know them. Given how contradictory In Ah can be, Ki Jun decides to follow her lead, at least for the time being. After all, she is still his boss.

3. Working together on a harassment case

One of the scariest things about office work life is that, even when you wish you didn’t have to work with someone, there will be times when you have no other option. And sadly, that’s been a constant for Ki Jun. Against his will, he gets dragged alongside In Ah when she spots a suspicious case about a disciplinary measure against a female worker, who also happens to collaborate with a famous executive from their company.

For all their differences in personality, when it comes to work, nobody can deny that there’s no better team than Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun. He is able to perfectly match her crazy antics and doesn’t hesitate to do what’s necessary to get the job done, even if that means pretending to be a lovey-dovey couple or running through hundreds of stair floors. In that sense, he trusts her enough to do what she asks him to do, even if he doesn’t fully understand it at first.

And this team effort pays off in the end. They are able to catch the executive red-handed while harassing his female employee and even stop him from doing it again, arriving like the coolest of couples in action. Furthermore, they start to inadvertently get closer, making the chemistry and tension between them absolutely delicious. And one of the best parts after this is how Ki Jun also starts to broaden his own perspective after working so closely with In Ah.

4. Following up a misconduct report about her

Unfortunately, right when things seem to be working out, Ki Jun receives another tip about In Ah’s supposed affair, and this time, it has a photo as evidence. It isn’t enough to prove it, but it is enough to create a reasonable doubt. What could have been the perfect opportunity for Ki Jun to bring down his nemesis now feels like a painful stab. You can see that in the way he recalls with a nostalgic tone every moment they shared and that looked like they were warming up to each other. This man got so curious about In Ah that he inadvertently fell for her, and it doesn’t seem like he’s realized it just yet.

After considering his options, Ki Jun returns to the art academy where he silently draws a picture of In Ah, pouring his feelings into it. The intensity, the longing, and the tension that built up during these few minutes are so big that they ultimately explode in a passionate and fierce kiss that is as unexpected as it is hot. But by the looks of it, this outburst of emotions will only further complicate things. What could the future hold in store for this couple? It seems Saturday can’t arrive soon enough for us to see more of “Filing for Love”!

Keep up with the latest episode of “Filing for Love” here:

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love” and “Yumi’s Cells 3“

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match”