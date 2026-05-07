'Sold Out On You' Heads Into 2nd Half On Ratings Rise

SBS’s “Sold Out on You” enjoyed a modest rise in viewership ahead of its second half!

On May 7, the romantic comedy starring Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin wrapped up the first half of its run on a slight ratings boost. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “Sold Out on You” scored an average nationwide rating of 2.9 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” returned to its all-time low of 1.5 percent for its latest episode.

Watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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