HYBE Launches New Label ABD For Girl Group That Will Debut This Year

HYBE has established a brand-new label and is planning to debut a new girl group this year!

On May 8, HYBE announced that it was launching a new label called “ABD” specializing in the production of girl groups.

“ABD,” which stands for “A Bold Dream,” represents the “pursuit of a creative approach characterized by a flexible and lighthearted way of thinking that imagines ‘D,’ rather than ‘C,’ coming after ‘A’ and ‘B.’”

The label will be headed by CEO No Ji Won, who previously served as the Head of Artist Planning at PLEDIS Entertainment.

“ABD was established as part of HYBE’s multi-label strategy, which strengthens each label’s expertise and autonomy,” stated HYBE. “With an organization and creative team tailored for girl group production at its center, [ABD] will position itself as a label specializing in girl groups with unique and distinctive intellectual property (IP). Our goal is to expand into a new territory for K-pop by pursuing the inherent joy of music while also building upon a deep understanding of fans and artists.”

ABD will debut its first girl group in the second half of 2026. Han Sung Soo, who is known for producing groups like SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE, and TWS, will serve as the group’s executive producer and oversee their music, concept, and performances.

“The establishment of ABD is a strategic move to secure IP diversity and upgrade our K-pop production capabilities,” sad HYBE. “Through this new girl group, we will introduce new musical experiments and concepts, and we will bring a refreshing change to the global music market.”

Stay tuned for more information about ABD and its upcoming girl group!

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