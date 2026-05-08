Watch: Lee Jae Wook Tries To Avoid Falling In Love With Shin Ye Eun In 'Doctor On The Edge' Teaser

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has released a new teaser!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

Because Do Ji Eui actively avoids islands due to a past trauma, getting assigned to Pyeondong is his worst nightmare. The new teaser begins with the surgeon listing “the three things you need to avoid on islands: people, incidents, and love.”

After glimpses of Do Ji Eui’s chaotic struggles on the island and his traumatizing experiences from the past, the teaser moves on to his budding romance with Yook Ha Ri. Despite his determination to avoid falling in love, Do Ji Eui can’t help cracking a fond smile around the cheerful and warmhearted Yook Ha Ri, who is always trying to help those around her.

When Do Ji Eui coldly tells her, “I never asked for your help, so don’t cross the line,” she replies, “I’m not crossing the line; I just want to help you.”

Check out the full teaser below!

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki below:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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