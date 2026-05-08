Lim Ji Yeon And Heo Nam Jun Are Shocked To Run Into Each Other At An Audition In 'My Royal Nemesis'

SBS’s upcoming drama “My Royal Nemesis” has shared a sneak peek of Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s second encounter!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun will star as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture the second time that Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye cross paths. The photos show Shin Seo Ri attending her very first audition, marking a major step forward in her career as a struggling actress desperately trying to make ends meet.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Cha Se Gye shows up at the audition venue. As soon as he spots Shin Seo Ri, Cha Se Gye’s eyes amusingly widen in shock, piquing curiosity as to how this reunion will play out at the audition.

“My Royal Nemesis” will premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” below!

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