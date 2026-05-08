Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Face The Aftermath Of Their Kiss In 'Filing For Love'

tvN’s “Filing for Love” has shared a glimpse of the tension between Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung at work after their first kiss!

“Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun reached a turning point in their relationship. Although Noh Ki Jun obtained decisive evidence that could help him take down Joo In Ah, he realized that he didn’t feel all that happy about it. At the end of the episode, the growing attraction between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun exploded as they suddenly shared a passionate kiss.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, a new kind of tension develops between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon at work after their unplanned kiss. While Joo In Ah returns to her usual cold, professional persona in the office as if nothing happened between them, Noh Ki Jun is unable to hide his complicated emotions.

At one point, Noh Ki Jun stops Joo In Ah from walking away, and as she turns to face him, the two share a moment of intense eye contact that will have viewers holding their breath.

In another set of stills, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) unexpectedly runs into Noh Ki Jun and Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon), who are walking together with linked arms like an affectionate couple. With Jeon Jae Yeol seemingly surprised by the sight, it remains to be seen how this run-in will affect the dynamic between him and Park Ah Jeong.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 5, which airs on May 9, there will be a turning point in the relationship between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun, who face each other again in reality after their sudden kiss.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 9 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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