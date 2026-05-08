SF9's Zuho Announces Military Enlistment

SF9 member and actor Zuho will enlist in the military this month!

On May 8, Zuho’s agency Haewadal Entertainment announced that Zuho will enter the Nonsan Army Training Center on May 11 to complete his basic military training before serving as an active-duty soldier in the army.

Through his agency, Zuho shared, “Although I am enlisting a bit late due to my various activities, I will fulfill my national defense duties with even more sincerity and return.” He added, “I plan to continue my active career as both a singer and an actor after my discharge. I will continue to show a consistent side of myself so that I can always provide joy to fans who wait for me. I will return as a more mature person who will never disappoint.”

Zuho debuted with SF9 in 2016 and began his acting career in 2024. He has appeared in various web dramas such as “Meal Kid,” “Heartbeat Broadcast Accident,” “Love in Present Progressive” (literal titles), and more. Additionally, as a singer, he successfully held solo concerts both domestically and internationally, earning recognition as an “all-round entertainer” who moves seamlessly between singing and acting.

Wishing Zuho a safe and healthy service!

Watch Zuho in “Under the Gun” with subtitles below:

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