Shin Ha Kyun, Oh Jung Se, And Heo Sung Tae Collide Head-On For Their Respective Goals In New Action Comedy Drama 'Fifties Professionals'

MBC’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“Fifties Professionals” is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men who are brought back into action by destiny. The three men, who once reigned at the top of their respective fields, find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth about the fateful day from 10 years ago that changed their lives.

The drama centers on the story of former National Intelligence Service agent Jung Ho Myung (Shin Ha Kyun), North Korean operative Bong Jae Soon (Oh Jung Se), who lost his memory after an unexpected accident, and gangster Kang Beom Ryong (Heo Sung Tae), who is pursuing Jung Ho Myung. All three are now on Yeongseon Island following an operation that failed 10 years ago.

Previously released teaser posters and videos have been generating significant buzz even before the premiere. Viewers’ anticipation is also high for the synergy that the three trusted actors will create.

“Fifties Professionals” will premiere on May 22 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, check out Shin Ha Kyun in “The Auditors” below:

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Also watch Oh Jung Se in his recent drama “Climax”:

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