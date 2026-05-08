Kim Hyang Gi, Cha Hak Yeon, And More Face Big Developments Within Their Lives And Fiction In 'Absolute Value Of Romance'

“Absolute Value of Romance” has previewed the upcoming episodes!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

Spoilers

The newly released stills preview the shocking developments of Eui Ju’s web novel “We Were Friends.” Si On (Cha Hak Yeon) is facing off against Jae Min (Kim Jae Hyun), with Yoon (Kim Dong Gyu) tied up somewhere, hinting at tense moments within Eui Ju’s novel.

Furthermore, Si On’s bright red leather coat and unique hairstyle further add to viewers’ curiosity, as he appears drastically different from how Woo Su would normally appear.

Another still shows Ga Woo Su (Cha Hak Yeon) sitting across Deul Yi (Jung Da On), teasing a new relationship, while Eui Ju looks discouraged with Woo Su, showing changes in their dynamic as well.

“Absolute Value of Romance” airs every Friday at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

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Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

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