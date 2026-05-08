IU And Byeon Woo Seok Face The Fallout Of Their Leaked Marriage Contract In 'Perfect Crown'

Will IU and Byeon Woo Seok be able to weather the storm that’s coming their way on “Perfect Crown”?

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian paid a visit to their alma mater, the place where they met for the first time years ago. However, while they were there, the contract they drew up before their marriage was leaked to the press, making the entire nation aware of the fact that their union is a contract marriage.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode show Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian being interrogated by Queen Mother Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon).

Not only Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian, but also their aides Choi Hyun (Yoo Su Bin) and Do Hye Jung (Lee Yeon)—who were aware of their scheme—look uneasy as they face Yoon Irang’s questioning and icy glare.

As Yoon Irang has been wary of Ian as a potential threat to her son, who became king at a young age, she will use this scandal as an opportunity to lessen his power and standing, accusing him of betraying the public’s trust and tarnishing the honor of the royal family.

To find out how Seong Hui Ju and Ian will handle this crisis, catch the next episode of “Perfect Crown” on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in their past drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below:

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