AHOF Confirms Plans For June Comeback

It’s officially: AHOF is finally making their return!

On May 7, F&F Entertainment confirmed that AHOF was preparing to release new music in June, marking their first comeback in approximately seven months.

Notably, AHOF will be premiering two new songs ahead of their release by performing them for the first time at their upcoming concerts in Seoul. The “Universe League” group will be kicking off their first-ever tour “THE FIRST SPARK” at Seoul’s Blue Square Woori WON Banking Hall on May 30 and May 31.

Stay tuned for more information on AHOF’s summer comeback!

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