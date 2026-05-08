IU Kneels In Front Of Her Father For Byeon Woo Seok In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Until now, Seong Hui Ju has lived as the illegitimate daughter of Castle Group Chairman Seong Hyun Guk (Jo Seung Yeon), constantly striving to be recognized by her family. However, even after achieving results, she was repeatedly ignored, and the father-daughter relationship eventually spiraled into deep conflict.

However, the situation worsened further when the contract marriage agreement with Grand Prince Ian was revealed to the world. Ultimately, Seong Hui Ju sets aside her pride and reaches out to her father for the first time to resolve the situation.

The newly released stills heighten the tension, showing Hui Ju visiting her family home and shedding tears while kneeling before Seong Hyun Guk.

Seong Hyun Guk as well as Hui Ju’s older brother Seong Tae Joo (Lee Jae Won) and sister-in-law Han Da Young (Chae Seo An) cannot hide their shock at Hui Ju’s unexpected action.

As Seong Hyun Guk had previously shown subtle concern for his daughter even after she entered the palace, attention is focused on what choice he will make this time.

Episode 9 of “Perfect Crown” airs on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” below:

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