KiiiKiii’s Kya To Sit Out Today’s Festival Schedule Due To Health

Kya will not be participating in KiiiKiii’s scheduled appearance at the Chosun University Daedong Festival today due to health concerns.

On May 8, KiiiKiii’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment shared the following statement:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment. KiiiKiii member Kya visited the hospital today due to worsening health conditions and was diagnosed with acute gastritis. Following treatment, medical staff advised that she requires sufficient rest and recovery. As a result, Kya will unfortunately be unable to participate in the Chosun University Daedong Festival schedule that was planned for today. We ask for fans’ kind understanding, as this decision was made with the artist’s health as our top priority. Our company will do our utmost to support Kya’s recovery. Thank you.

Wishing Kya a full and speedy recovery!

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