Roh Jeong Eui, Kasamatsu Sho, ITZY’s Ryujin, And More Confront Trauma In New Horror-Thriller Film 

The upcoming horror-thriller film “Shaving” (literal title) has unveiled its first stills!

On May 8, production company Star Platinum Co., Ltd. announced, “The film ‘Shaving’ completed filming this past March and has now entered post-production. We are currently preparing for a theatrical release in the second half of this year,” while also unveiling new stills from the movie.

“Shaving” is a psychological horror thriller that follows novelist Soo Yeon (Roh Jeong Eui), who has been trying to rebuild her life in a secluded countryside mansion while carrying the scars of her past. Over a holiday, she spends time in the isolated mansion with her caring boyfriend Shinji (Kasamatsu Sho), and the story gradually unravels the delicate boundaries between trauma, fear, and love.

ITZY’s Ryujin will make her acting debut as Soo Yeon’s friend Mi Na, while Byun Yo Han also joins the cast, further heightening anticipation for the film.

The newly released stills feature shots of Soo Yeon and Shinji together, emotional solo cuts of the main characters, and tense moments that hint at the film’s suspenseful atmosphere. The characters’ differing emotions and the isolated setting suggest the deep sense of immersion the movie aims to deliver.

“Shaving” is scheduled to hit theaters in the second half of this year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Roh Jeong Eui in “Our Universe” below:

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