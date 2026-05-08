Lim Ji Yeon Causes Chaos On Historical Drama Set After Reincarnating From Joseon In “My Royal Nemesis”

“My Royal Nemesis” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who suddenly becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Ahead of the first broadcast, the drama unveiled new stills of Shin Seo Ri taking command on the set of a historical drama in the 21st century.

After drinking poison and dying in the Joseon era, the infamous villainess Dan Shim (Lim Ji Yeon) awakens 300 years later inside the body of struggling actress Shin Seo Ri, who was filming a poison-drinking scene for a drama in 2026.

In the newly released photos, Seo Ri commands attention with an overwhelming presence on the historical drama set. Though briefly flustered by the strange objects around her and the modern-day appearance of the people surrounding her, Seo Ri quickly exudes the aura of a true Joseon villainess as she overpowers the soldiers and court ladies before her.

The bewildered expression of top star Yoon Ji Hyo (Lee Se Hee), who witnesses the scene unfold, hints at the utterly unexpected chaos to come.

Meanwhile, another still captures Seo Ri staring into a handheld mirror as she examines her face. Touching her face in visible shock, she leaves viewers wondering what exactly has startled her so deeply.

What kind of events will unfold after a notorious Joseon villainess who died from a poisoned drink possesses a struggling actress in 2026?

“My Royal Nemesis” is set to premiere on May 8 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her film “Revolver” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)