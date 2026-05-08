Watch: Jun Ji Hyun, Ji Chang Wook, And More Face Off Against Koo Kyo Hwan In Desperate Fight For Survival In “Colony”

The upcoming film “Colony” has unveiled a new teaser!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

The trailer opens with Kwon Se Jung (Jun Ji Hyun), Choi Hyun Seok (Ji Chang Wook), Gong Seol Hee (Shin Hyun Been), Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), and Han Kyu Seong (Go Soo) each desperately trying to survive the catastrophic situation from their respective positions.

In stark contrast, Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan) remains eerily calm amid the chaos, declaring, “I’m the only vaccine capable of stopping this situation.”

Meanwhile, the infected evolve in horrifyingly unpredictable ways and charge violently at the survivors, creating tension against Choi Hyun Seok’s hopeful line, “If we can just make it to the rooftop, we can all survive.” As it becomes clear that the survivors’ journey will be anything but easy, the confrontation between survivor leader Kwon Se Jung and Seo Young Cheol—the man behind the outbreak—hints at a fierce conflict between the two.

Watch the teaser below!

“Colony” is set to hit theaters on May 21.

While waiting, watch Jun Ji Hyun in “My Love From the Star”:

Watch Now

Also watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

Watch Now

Source (1)