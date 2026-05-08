82MAJOR’s Cho Seongil Sustains Ankle Injury + To Adjust Activities During Album Promotions

82MAJOR’s Cho Seongil has sustained an ankle injury.

On May 8, 82MAJOR’s agency Great M Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is Great M Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update regarding 82MAJOR member Cho Seongil’s ankle injury.

Earlier today, Cho Seongil injured his ankle during rehearsal and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Although the injury does not significantly affect his daily activities, medical professionals advised him to avoid excessive movement and intense choreography and to focus on rest and recovery.

During 82MAJOR’s promotions for their fifth mini album ‘FEELM,’ we will continue to closely monitor the artist’s condition and take appropriate measures based on his recovery progress and ongoing treatment.

Our company considers the artist’s health and recovery our top priority, and we will do our utmost to help Cho Seongil recover as quickly as possible.

We ask for 82DE’s kind understanding.

Thank you.