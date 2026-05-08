Watch: Ra Mi Ran And Lee Re Clash As Rival Owners Of Wish-Granting Snack Shops In New Fantasy Film

The upcoming film “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere date and unveiled its main poster and trailer!

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Jeoncheondang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

The newly released main poster features two characters with completely contrasting charms set against the dreamy backdrop of Jeoncheondang. Ra Mi Ran stars as Hong Ja, the owner of Jeoncheondang, radiating warmth and mystery with her silver hair and traditional hanbok styling. In contrast, Lee Re transforms into Yomi, the owner of rival shop Hwaangdang, commanding attention with an all-black look and icy gaze.

The trailer further previews the tense rivalry between the two characters alongside the film’s fantastical visuals. As various customers visit Jeoncheondang, Hong Ja ominously remarks, “Luck can easily turn into misfortune,” hinting that the story will go beyond simple fantasy and venture into darker, mysterious territory.

The trailer also introduces Yomi, who interferes with Jeoncheondang, while Hong Ja stands against her. Hong Ja’s chilling line, “Did you really think you could just leave?” foreshadows an intense showdown between the two rivals.

Watch the trailer below!

“Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 29.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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