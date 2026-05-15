7 K-Pop Tracks That Turn It Up With A Hyperpop-Inspired Beat

You might not think that you’ve heard hyperpop before. After all, it’s got a pretty wild name! Believe it or not though, the hyperpop sound has been a staple in K-pop for years. If you’re already a fan of hyperpop-inspired tracks and looking for new song recs or just want to learn more about the sound that K-pop has been working with for a while now, this is the list for you.

A Japan release that doesn’t get nearly as much hype as it should, “Hot Mess” cements aespa’s place as the ruling hyperpop queens in the K-pop industry. The statement-making electronic backtrack combined with the members’ hypnotic vocals make this song super addictive. If you’re a fan of the hyperpop sound in K-pop, then aespa is the group for you!

Here’s to the true hyperpop fans—SEVENTEEN’s hip hop line showed up and served! With the chaotic, bouncy backing track and the unapologetic autotune, “GAM3 BO1” is what a hyperpop-inspired song really sounds like. What might sound like over-production to some is a statement to others, and you can’t deny that this track is just so fun to listen to!

This song might throw you for a loop once, or twice! The repetitive line is quickly broken by a surprisingly melodic pre-chorus, and when combined with that heavy electric track, it makes for a song that you just can’t get bored of. “24HRS” isn’t a song for everyone, but the true hyperpop fans will get it. ITZY has proved that they can make every genre work for them!

Blending trap and hyperpop in a way that only TXT could, “Frost” stands out immediately with its unique sound. The clashing backtrack really sets the unsettling aura in motion, and the heavy vocals are just the cherry on top! The result is a song that has that hyperpop edge without sounding overly done. It’s a song that you’ll want to listen to over and over!

If you prefer your hyperpop blended with something brighter, Choi Ye Na’s “Catch Catch” might just be the song for you! The busy backing track carries a lot of that hyperpop energy, but it’s that infectious, repetitive (in a good way) chorus that really nails it. It’s rare to see a song this unapologetically bubblegum these days, but Ye Na has done it perfectly!

6. NCT DREAM’s “Best of Me”

“Best of Me” by NCT DREAM leans on the hyperpop influence but doesn’t let it take over the song, so the members’ vocals really shine! The backing track hints at an energetic hyperpop sound without screaming it, and the subdued chorus takes advantage of editing without drowning out the vocals. There’s something about it that just sounds right.

7. f(x)’s “Kick”

Rounding out the list with a 2nd gen K-pop song bringing some hardcore hyperpop energy—it’s “Kick” by f(x)! This group is known for their experimental sound, and the brash, brassy line running throughout works super well in contrast with the low-key pre-chorus. If the “digital age” could be summed up in just one song, this might be it. It’s eclectic, electric, and totally iconic!