'My Royal Nemesis' Premieres To Promising Ratings As 'Perfect Crown' Soars To New All-Time High

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is off to a promising start!

On May 8, the new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun premiered to solid viewership ratings despite facing competition from MBC’s hit drama “My Perfect Crown,” which airs in the same time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “My Royal Nemesis” scored an average nationwide rating of 4.1 percent.

Meanwhile, “Perfect Crown” soared to its highest ratings yet as it entered the final two weeks of its run. The latest episode of the romance drama was the most-watched program of any kind to air on Friday, when it set a new personal record with an average nationwide rating of 11.7 percent.

Watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And check out Lim Ji Yeon’s film “Revolver” below!

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