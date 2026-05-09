Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Grow Closer As Her Painful Past Is Revealed In 'Filing For Love'

Get ready for a shift in Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung’s relationship on the next episode of “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun obtained decisive evidence that could help him take down Joo In Ah, but he unexpectedly found himself feeling irritated rather than triumphant. After he impulsively sought out Joo In Ah at the art studio where she modeled, the two of them unexpectedly shared a passionate kiss.

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture the changing dynamic between the two characters. Joo In Ah’s gentle touch as she tenderly caresses the sleeping Noh Ki Jun’s face hints at her blossoming feelings for him, while the warmth in Noh Ki Jun’s eyes as he gazes at Joo In Ah suggests that he now sees her as more than his ruthless superior.

Other stills offer a glimpse of Audit Team 3’s next case: the “wedding disturbance incident.” During the team’s investigations, Do Min Woo (Hwang Hee) insists that he is not at fault, while So Yoon Ha (Kim Ye Won) builds tension with her icy glare.

Meanwhile, in spite of Cha Sung Tae (Jang In Sub)’s best efforts to calm him down, an infuriated Noh Ki Jun gets riled up while questioning someone as part of their audit.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 5, which airs on May 9, Joo In Ah’s painful past will be revealed, bringing her one step closer to Noh Ki Jun emotionally.”

“Audit Team 3 will also take on a new case,” they continued. “The truth behind this incident, which even leads to an unexpected ‘kiss debate,’ will unfold in an entertaining way.”

They added, “Please look forward to Kim Ye Won and Hwang Hee’s special appearances as well.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 9 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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