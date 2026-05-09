BLACKPINK's Lisa To Headline FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony

BLACKPINK’s Lisa will be headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Los Angeles!

On May 9 local time, FIFA officially announced the headliners for the upcoming World Cup’s opening ceremonies. As this year’s World Cup will be held across three different countries, FIFA will be holding opening ceremonies in each of the three host nations: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Lisa will be taking the stage at the United States opening ceremony, joining fellow Los Angeles headliners Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, Rema, and Tyla.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” remarked FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

The U.S. opening ceremony will take place on June 12 at 4:30 p.m. local time, 90 minutes before the opening match between the United States and Paraguay.

The world’s game reaches its biggest stage in the USA 🇺🇸



The United States takes centre stage as football, music, and culture ignite the #FIFAWorldCup 🏆🎶🎆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 9, 2026

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