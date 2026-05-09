Go Youn Jung Confronts Her Estranged Mother Bae Jong Ok In 'We Are All Trying Here'

Go Youn Jung will finally face her trauma by confronting Bae Jong Ok on “We Are All Trying Here”!

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

Previously on “We Are All Trying Here,” Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung) was seen struggling with the trauma of having been abandoned by her mother Oh Jung Hee (Bae Jong Ok). After casting aside her husband and biological daughter without a moment’s hesitation, Oh Jung Hee replaced her family with a shinier new husband and stepdaughter, leaving Byun Eun Ah with ineffaceable wounds and disillusionment.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Byun Eun Ah finally confronts her trauma head-on as she comes face to face with Oh Jung Hee, who has been beautifying the past with lies in order to protect her image as an A-list actress. Byun Eun Ah ultimately explodes in a fit of rage and despair, unleashing all the anger and hurt she has kept bottled up until now.

Notably, all of the tearful emotion that Oh Jung Hee displayed during her awards ceremony acceptance speech is nowhere to be found. Instead, she wears a cold expression with absolutely no sign of feeling apologetic towards her daughter.

Refusing to back down amidst the growing tension, Byun Eun Ah stares back at her mother with a fierce gaze that hints at the deep emotional rift between them.

The “We Are All Trying Here” production team teased, “There is a reason why Byun Eun Ah, who had previously warned her mother not to reveal their relationship and hadn’t wanted to meet her face to face, has agreed to meet Oh Jung Hee. At this meeting, she will once again show that ‘I’m a mild-mannered girl, but I am not a pushover.’”

They added, “Please look forward to the change in Byun Eun Ah, who chooses not to remain trapped in her bleak reality but is instead fighting vigorously after gaining the courage to try fighting.”

To find out what happens between Byun Eun Ah and Oh Jung Hee, catch the next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” on May 9 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” on Viki below:

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And watch Bae Jong Ok in “Longing for You” below:

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