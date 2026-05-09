Lim Ji Yeon Adapts To 21st-Century Life As A Home Shopping Model In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Lim Ji Yeon is quickly getting the hang of modern-day life on “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

On the first episode of “My Royal Nemesis,” Shin Seo Ri made up her mind to survive in the modern day after unexpectedly waking up in 2026. After singling out Cha Se Gye as someone powerful enough to protect her as her personal “spear and shield,” Shin Seo Ri approached him for help, and she even managed to save his life when she instinctively sensed murderous intent aimed at him.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming second episode, Shin Seo Ri appears to have already adapted to life in modern-day Korea, even without Cha Se Gye’s help. First, Seo Ri is seen hiding behind a sofa and lying in wait for Se Gye, having somehow managed to get past his ironclad security detail.

Later, Seo Ri takes on a part-time job as a home shopping model, and her eyes widen in front of a mouthwatering spread of food.

The second episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in her drama “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki below:

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And check out her film “Revolver” below!

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