5 Zhang Ling He C-Dramas To Watch If You Can't Get Enough

If you too have been crushing over Zhang Ling He’s Xie Zheng, the Marquis of Wu’an in “Pursuit of Jade,” you are not alone. The actor, already a hot favorite amongst fans, has seen his popularity quotient jump several notches with his portrayal of the brave and progressive (and not to forget good-looking) general in the period drama.

One of the popular and sought-after C-drama stars, Zhang Ling He’s acting credits include several historical and Wuxia dramas as well as modern love stories, each highlighting his screen presence as well as acting abilities. From playing a young student burdened with performance pressure to an empathetic doctor and even the the formidable god of war, the actor’s screen presence and the natural chemistry with his co stars has often stood out.

Here are five Zhang Ling He dramas to watch if you just can’t get enough of him.

“The Best Thing”

Shen Xi Fan (Xu Ruo Han) is an overworked manager at a hotel. Though adept at her job, the constant stress of work and inflexible hours take a toll on her health. Her unsupportive rich boyfriend, whose family looks down on her as well as her work, further adds to her emotional exhaustion.

In need of a cure for her insomnia and migraines, she seeks help from a traditional Chinese medicine doctor named He Su Ye (Zhang Ling He). What starts off as a regular doctor-patient relationship develops into a friendship when the two realize they live in the same area. The comfort of the interactions with Su Ye, and the warmth he offers as a friend and a confidant, helps in Xi Fan’s emotional recovery. The friendship blossoms into a tender loving relationship between the two, as both come to understand they are the best thing to have happened to each other.

Unlike her former boyfriend, Su Ye encourages Xi Fan to follow her dreams and never once judges her nor her commitment towards her job. On the other hand, though he is constantly mocked for choosing traditional medicine over western medicine, Su Ye remains firm in his convictions.

“The Best Thing” is a warm and feel good drama. From moxibustion, aromatherapy, and invigorating walks around parks to the healing benefits of roots and herbs, the love story unfolds through a very lived in experience. Zhang Ling He as the wonderful and romantic Su Ye gets a perfect score for being one of the most understanding onscreen boyfriends.

This fantasy drama is a fan favorite amongst fans, with Zhang Ling He making the second lead syndrome a reality. The romance focuses on the fearsome Devil Lord and the leader of the Moon Tribe, Dongfang Qingcang (Dylan Wang), who has been imprisoned for centuries, and the Orchid Fairy, Xiao Lan Hua (Esther Yu), who accidentally sets him free.

Zhang Ling He plays the charming God of War, Lord Changheng, who has been in love with Xiao Lan Hua. Changheng is the opposite to the rakish Dongfang Qingcang: he is compassionate, considerate, and caring. Caught between his duties towards his kingdom and love for Xiao Lan Hua and her well-being, Changheng is one of the most enduring characters.

He also plays a double role as that of Xiao Run, the rich prankster and playboy in the mortal realm. Though both his characters across the two realms are distinct from the other, the actor brings both aspects of them to life with ease.

The bromance between Changfeng and Dongfang Qingcang is one of the highlights and a treat for fans of both Dylan Wang and Zhang Ling He.

Start watching “Love Between Fairy and Devil”:

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The coming-of-age drama tells the story of a cheerful young girl named Lin Qi Le (Zhao Jin Mai), who is loved and adored by her parents and friends. However, life changes with the arrival of the reserved and brilliant math prodigy, Jiang Qiao Xi (Zhang Ling He).

Qiao Xi keeps to himself and is always locked away cramming and studying, but Qi Le breaks through his barriers and pulls him into her circle of friends. This is perhaps the first time the young boy experiences warmth and freedom, something his cold and aloof parents have never given him.

But Qiao Xi is taken away by his mother and cuts all ties with Qi Le. The persistent Qi Le tracks him down, but he remains distant. Qi Le understands there is more to him than he allows anyone to see, but she cannot break through the walls. She constantly makes the effort and even manages to succeed, only for him to disappears once again from her life. Qi Le doesn’t give up on Qiao Xi or the feelings they share and is determined to seek and heal him.

A heartfelt drama which captures the ache of growing pains, first love, and heartbreak, Zhang Ling He as Qiao Xi is a character who makes you feel and root for him.

Start watching “Our Generation”:

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“Story of Kunning Palace”

This drama is a story of redemption seen through the eyes of its protagonist, Jiang Xue Ning (Bai Lu). Xue Ning is obsessed with power and becoming empress, and she takes full advantage of her beauty and brains to achieve it. However, so consumed with ambition, she betrays a righteous official named Zhang Zhe (Wang Xing Yue). Her brief, corrupt reign and a rebellion lead her to trade her life for the freedom of Zhang Zhe.

But she wakes up in her 18-year-old self, long before she got consumed with power. Fate has given her yet another chance to redeem herself. She becomes a disciple of Xin Wei (Zhang Ling He), the imperial teacher and emperor’s advisor, as well as the very man who had plotted her downfall in her previous lifetime.

Can she change the hands of time? Can she redeem herself in the eyes of Xin Wei, the very man who had seen through her schemes and plotting? As Xie Wei keeps a close watch on the woman who he can read like a book, he is surprised to see the sudden changes in her attitude. As they become allies, the two collude to work together to save the empire and help each other become better people.

This costume drama comes packed with drama, intrigue, romance, revenge, and heartbreak. Zhang Ling He delivers an intense performance as the unapologetic and morally ambiguous Xie Wei with his fiery glances and fury.

“The Princess Royal”

Li Rong (Zhao Jin Mai) and Pei Wen Xuan (Zhang Ling He) were married at 18 for political gain. There is no affection nor love between the couple, and the alliance is purely business as she uses his family background to avert disaster, and he uses her royal status to establish himself.

Over time, the two are trapped in a loveless marriage, with Wen Xuan seeking love elsewhere and Li Rong trapped in a life of excess. They turn against each other, ultimately leading to their deaths. But instead of dying, they go back in time and return to their 18-year-old selves. Wen Xuan once again seeks Li Rong to marry her, but is convinced to divorce her again.

As the two restart their lives all over again, they gain fresh perspective towards each other, coming closer as individuals. But will the spark they so lacked previously ever be ignited?

Li Rong and Wen Xuan are complex individuals, each making questionable decisions. Zhang Ling He and Zhao Jin Mai share a good onscreen chemistry and both deliver a nuanced and layered performance.

Start watching “The Princess Royal”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.