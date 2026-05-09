IU Demands To Be Stripped Of Her Royal Title In 'Perfect Crown'

IU will push forward with her plans to divorce Byeon Woo Seok on “Perfect Crown.”

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously on“Perfect Crown,” Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian found themselves at the center of a gigantic controversy when their marriage contract was leaked to the press. Plagued by all sorts of rumors, from speculation that the poisoning attempt on his wedding day was a self-orchestrated hoax to claims that he conspired with Castle Group in order to seize the throne, Grand Prince Ian found his position growing increasingly precarious.

In order to save him, Seong Hui Ju made up her mind to divert all the arrows currently aimed at Grand Prince Ian towards herself instead. As a result, she will demand a divorce, asking not only Ian but also the cabinet and the royal family to end their marriage.

Although Seong Hui Ju is insistent on getting a divorce, Ian has not yet given an answer to her unilateral declaration, piquing curiosity as to how he will respond to her actions.

Newly released stills from the drama’s next episode capture a scene in which Seong Hui Ju asks Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) to personally strip her of her royal title.

However, Min Jeong Woo will begin to use his power to try to stop Seong Hui Ju from taking on the full brunt of the public’s criticism. Will Seong Hui Ju be able to persuade Min Jeong Woo, whose goals and motives are at odds with her own, to grant her a divorce?

To find out what unfolds at this high-stakes meeting, tune in to the next episode of “Perfect Crown” on May 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch IU in “Shades of the Heart” on Viki below:

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And watch Noh Sang Hyun in “Love in the Big City” below:

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