'Perfect Crown' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” soared to new heights ahead of the final week of its run!

On May 9, the hit romance drama achieved its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, “Perfect Crown” was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday, when it jumped to an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

Despite facing stiff competition from “Perfect Crown,” which airs in the same time slot, SBS’s new drama “My Royal Nemesis” rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent for its second episode.

In the cable network realm, tvN’s new romantic comedy “Filing for Love” earned its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The drama took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 5.9 percent.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” also kicked off the second half of its run on its highest Saturday ratings yet, scoring a nationwide average of 2.6 percent for the night.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” stayed strong with an average nationwide rating of 12.9 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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