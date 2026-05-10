Watch: NMIXX's Haewon And Bae + LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon And Kazuha Come Together In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview

Get ready for a fun episode of “Amazing Saturday” featuring members of NMIXX and LE SSERAFIM!

On May 9, the popular tvN variety show aired a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature NMIXX’s Haewon and Bae, along with LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon and Kazuha, as guests.

In what marks their first guest appearance on “Amazing Saturday,” Haewon and Bae impress the cast with their Romeo and Juliet costumes, along with their lyric-guessing skills. Soon enough, Haewon playfully teases DAY6’s Young K by joking that she’s going to take his spot on the show, leading Young K to exclaim with a laugh, “It hasn’t been that long since I joined!”

Meanwhile, Kim Chaewon and Kazuha show off their heartwarming friendship as they adorably make plans to share their snacks. Later, Kim Dong Hyun offers to help them out during the games, but the cast calls him out for ultimately not being of any help to the idols.

The next episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on May 16 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!