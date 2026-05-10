Sung Dong Il To Make Special Appearance In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a glimpse of Sung Dong Il’s upcoming special appearance!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

On the next episode of the drama, Sung Dong Il will play the role of A-list actor No Gang Sik. A previously released preview of the episode showed Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young) excitedly scheduling a meeting with No Gang Sik, marking the start of a full-fledged casting war.

Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), who absolutely needs No Gang Sik for this project, moves with just as much urgency as she desperately tries to cast the in-demand actor. Worried that the perennially jealous Hwang Dong Man will sabotage Ma Jae Young (Kim Jong Hoon), with whom he is on bad terms, Go Hye Jin makes an earnest plea for someone to keep a close eye on Hwang Dong Man and prevent him from coming to AZIT that day.

However, her efforts ultimately prove futile, and Hwang Dong Man shows up at AZIT just as No Gang Sik, Mo Jae Young, and Choi Dong Hyun are engaging in a secret conversation.

The “We Are All Trying Here” production team teased, “Please look forward to the synergy that will be created by the collision between Sung Dong Il’s aura as a top actor and Koo Kyo Hwan’s unpredictable energy. Sung Dong Il will add fun and suspense to the episode by making his special appearance even more special with his seasoned acting.”

To catch Sung Dong Il’s special appearance, tune in to the next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” on May 10 at 10:43 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Sung Dong Il in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or check out his drama “The Art of Negotiation” below:

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