Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Can't Hide Their Affection In The Office On 'Filing For Love'

Get ready to feel the butterflies at the office on the next episode of “Filing for Love”!

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Joo In Ah revealed her painful past to Noh Ki Jun, who offered her heartfelt comfort in return. Afterwards, Joo In Ah escorted the intoxicated Noh Ki Jun home, where she was shocked to run into Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon).

Newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode capture a sweet late-night work session between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun, who can’t seem to hide his growing feelings for his boss. Whether getting playful at the office or looking concerned over an injured Joo In Ah, Noh Ki Jun wears his heart on his sleeve. Meanwhile, Jo In Ah’s eyes are full of affection as she gazes at Noh Ki Jun.

“In Episode 6, which airs today, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun’s relationship will reach a key turning point amidst misunderstandings and crises,” said the “Filing for Love” production team. “Please look forward to the two audit department aces’ investigation of the suspicions regarding Haemu Group’s advertising model.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, catch up on all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki below!

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