Watch: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won, And More Bid Farewell To 'Yumi's Cells 3' With Heartwarming Moments On Set

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has come to a successful close!

In the new making-of video for the second to final episode, Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won showcase their professionalism on set, rehearsing scenes in depth as they figure out the best way to express the heart-fluttering moments of the drama’s romantic scenes.

While filming the final episode of “Yumi’s Cells 3,” Kim Jae Won closes, “There were such strong contenders in Seasons 1 and 2, but thank you so much for choosing me in the end.” He adds, “We’ll live happily for a long, long time,” expressing his thoughts as his character Shin Soon Rok.

Before the kiss scene, Kim Go Eun “gears up” and gets ready, jokingly saying, “Let’s pay close attention to our movements. Pay attention to your gaze. Don’t turn your head easily,” in order to capture the perfect kiss scene.

In her final statement, Kim Go Eun tears up, saying, “It’s my first time as an actress doing a project for such a long period of time that I feel great affection for the drama, and now that it’s over—I feel a lot of emotions,” sincerely thanking viewers for all the love.

Kim Jae Won shares, “I hope everyone lives happily with the person they love like our cells and like the Yumi and Soon Rok couple.”

Watch the final making-of video below!

If you haven’t already, binge-watch “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki:

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Also catch Season 2 here:

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And start with Season 1 below:

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