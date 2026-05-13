5 Reasons To Watch Coming-Of-Age Hong Kong BL 'Feel What You Feel'

There is a particular kind of love that you experience only once: tender, innocent, and painfully sincere. “Feel What You Feel” builds its entire world around that feeling, wrapping the audience in the warmth of youth, friendship, and all the emotions we only fully understand years later, when we look back through old photographs..

“Feel What You Feel” is a Hong Kong BL drama that follows two university students, Yu Lei (Sun Cai Zhen) and Chen Ke (Liang Bei Yi), at Ming De University. According to Yu Lei, the two were originally meant to be rivals, but somewhere along the way, rivalry turns into something neither of them knows how to name, and eventually, something neither of them can ignore.

At its core, the story is less about dramatic conflict and more about emotional discovery: the confusion of first love, the fear of being misunderstood, and the slow realization that what they feel for each other is more than friendship.

Here are five reasons why you should watch “Feel What You Feel.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

Nostalgic setting that reminds the viewers of their youth

“Feel What You Feel” opens in 2001 with students playing soccer on a rainy night in a muddy field after the semester ends. At first, the audience is given little context. Then, the main character, Yu Lei, steps forward and begins narrating his story.

His line, “he was the only answer to all of the questions of my youth,” immediately captures the emotional core of the drama. It paints a clear picture of the kind of story “Feel What You Feel” aims to tell: a coming-of-age BL centered on the brightest and most unforgettable years of its characters’ lives.

Unlike the other popular BL dramas of this season, such as “Love You Teacher” and “Sammy’s Children’s Day,” which incorporate psychological and noir elements respectively, “Feel What You Feel” is a straightforward romance drama. Because of this, the series places greater emphasis on its setting and ensemble cast.

After the opening sequence, the story shifts approximately two years into the past, when Yu Lei first enters university. The drama focuses on his evolving relationship with Chen Ke, as well as his friendships with a large group of classmates, several of whom share a dorm with him.

Through moments such as trips with friends, playing classic old-school games, and using pagers before smartphones became commonplace, “Feel What You Feel” captures the nostalgia of a bygone era when life seemed much simpler.

Adorable couple dynamics

What makes Yu Lei and Chen Ke’s relationship in “Feel What You Feel” so charming is how believable it feels. Their dynamic is not built on exaggerated misunderstandings or overly dramatic conflicts. While there are some misunderstandings that are deemed to happen when someone falls in love for the first time, this C-drama mainly grows out of small moments and emotions that feel natural and relatable.

The two first cross paths on their first day of university. Yu Lei arrives on campus with his father, who is warm and welcoming, much like Yu Lei himself. In contrast, Chen Ke arrives alone, carrying his own luggage, quietly hinting at the differences in their family lives and personalities. Their first interaction is simple: Yu Lei accidentally hits Chen Ke with a football.

Later, Yu Lei learns from his cousin that Chen Ke ranked first in the university entrance exam. Seeing his cousin openly admire Chen Ke sparks a petty sense of jealousy in Yu Lei, the kind many younger siblings experience when an older sibling praises someone else their age.

This jealousy becomes the foundation of their early dynamic. Yu Lei constantly tries to outdo Chen Ke and grows frustrated watching his cousin become closer to someone he views as cold and arrogant. Determined to prove himself, Yu Lei hopes to earn a spot in the student gala and become the “number one” person in his cousin’s eyes again. However, while Chen Ke successfully earns a piano solo performance, Yu Lei fails to qualify.

What makes their relationship especially adorable is that, while Yu Lei sees Chen Ke as a fierce rival, Chen Ke does not seem to share the same hostility. Instead, Chen Ke often reacts to Yu Lei with quiet amusement and subtle fondness. In several scenes, he can be seen smiling warmly at Yu Lei’s antics, making it clear to the audience long before Yu Lei realizes it himself that Chen Ke’s feelings are far softer than rivalry.

First crush and puppy love

The romantic relationship between Yu Lei and Chen Ke captures the feeling of a first crush: tender, innocent, and painfully sincere. It reflects the kind of love people often experience in their youth: a connection so natural and overwhelming that the people involved do not fully realize what they are feeling until, one day, they can no longer deny it.

After Yu Lei’s initial one-sided rivalry with Chen Ke comes to an end, the two quickly grow closer. During a trip out of town with their friends, Chen Ke tells Yu Lei, “I always thought people would come and go. But when I’m with you, I don’t feel that way,” before asking him to become his best friend. In that moment, it is clear that Chen Ke feels something deeper than friendship, even if he may not completely understand his own emotions yet.

At the same time, Yu Lei also begins to notice subtle changes in himself. He finds himself wondering why his heart races whenever he is around Chen Ke or why he has the constant urge of touching Chen Ke, unable to understand why being with him feels so different from being with everyone else.

What makes their relationship journey especially amusing is that everyone in their friend group realizes they are in love long before the two of them do. After all, why else would two people go around calling each other their soulmates, composing music for one another, or fighting against the entire student committee and university administration if their feelings were not that intense?

The obliviousness of both Yu Lei and Chen Ke adds a layer of warmth and humor to their romance, making their gradual realization feel even more endearing.

Tension so thick you could cut it with a knife

Part of what makes Chen Ke and Yu Lei’s relationship so compelling is the restrained tension that exists between them throughout the drama. Both characters are barely adults and emotionally inexperienced when it comes to love. Although Chen Ke has been in a relationship before, he admits to Yu Lei that the most he ever did with his ex-girlfriend was hold hands. Yu Lei, meanwhile, has never been in a relationship at all. Their inexperience makes every emotional and physical interaction between them feel uncertain, delicate, and incredibly sincere.

Adding to this tension is the fear of homophobia and social judgment that quietly hangs over their relationship. Neither of them fully understands their feelings, and neither wants to risk ruining the friendship they have built together. As a result, both Yu Lei and Chen Ke spend much of the story holding themselves back, carefully dancing around emotions they are too afraid to confront directly.

This restraint is what gives their chemistry such intensity. Even after their first kiss, there is still hesitation between them, a lingering nervousness that makes every small touch and lingering glance feel electric. Rather than relying on overt romance, “Feel What You Feel” builds intimacy through silence, proximity, and emotional vulnerability. The tension becomes so palpable that even the smallest moments between Yu Lei and Chen Ke feel thrilling to watch.

Side couple whom you cannot help but root for

While the main romance remains the emotional center of “Feel What You Feel,” the side couple, Li Ming (Huang Huai Ting) and Ouyang Han (Chen Hao), provide some of the drama’s sweetest and most entertaining moments. Their relationship serves as a refreshing contrast to the slow-burning tension between Yu Lei and Chen Ke. While the main couple spend much of the story trapped in denial and longing, Li Ming and Ouyang Han bring a lighter, more playful energy that helps balance the emotional tone of the series.

At the beginning of the drama, the two are constantly bickering and teasing each other, seemingly unable to get along. Yet even during their arguments, their chemistry is undeniable. The playful hostility between them gradually turns into genuine affection, making their dynamic especially enjoyable to watch. However, it is only after Ouyang Han is rejected by Yu Lei that his relationship with Li Ming truly begins to develop, and from that point onward, their dynamic becomes electric.

“Feel What You Feel” is ultimately a quiet, nostalgic exploration of first love, friendship, and the sparkling emotions of youth. It’s a story that lets you experience the feeling of falling in love for the very first time.

Start watching “Feel What You Feel”:

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “We are All Trying Here,” and “The Legend of the Kitchen Soldier,” ”My Royal Nemesis,” “The Scarecrow.“

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” “Soul Mate,“ and “Notes from the Last Row.“